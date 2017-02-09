Community football club is on the ball in the Neuk

The St Andrews and East Neuk Community Football Club is continuing to grow - both on the park and off it.

The club is an umbrella group which brings together several sides up the Neuk and into further north east Fife in an attempt to pool resources and facilities.

St Monans Swallows and Pittenweem Youth are just two of the local clubs which benefit from being part of the partnership.

And it’s aiming to develop even further in 2017.

A girls side was set up last year, plans are firmly in place to launch a walking football team and the club is also looking to boost its profile away from the pitch through social media.

Chairman John Drysdale said: “The walking football for over-50s is confirmed to start at St Andrews University at 11am on Tuesday, February 14, and each Tuesday thereafter.

“An afternoon or evening session will be added in the spring.

“We are aware of similar start-ups in both Cupar and Anstruther, so longer term scope for mini triangular tournaments or matches.

“There’s a growing enthusiasm for the concept, both for some exercise, and to meet new people.”

There’s a full programme of football coaching classes for the younger ones, too.

Boys and girls, attending primary schools in the Madras and Waid catchment areas, will have the opportunity to join a local after schools coaching block during term time or they can join the Saturday morning soccer centres.

Those a little older can take part in the club’s floodlit football project for the 12-18 age range which is run in partnership with St Andrews University.

It takes place every Saturday evening until mid-April between 7pm-9pm for £1 per person.

Mr Drysdale is keen to hear from anyone who’d be keen to help deliver the coaching.

He added: “We are always looking for volunteers able to support our efforts, whether coaching on the field or helping with a range of interesting challenges off it.

“Our efforts in all areas are fully sanctioned and supported by the football authorities, in particular the regional office of the Scottish Football Association.

“We get great advice and help from Fife Council.

“And we are now partnering with a superb new initiative, the Community Sports Hub based at Waid Academy in Anstruther, where our football enthusiasts join forces with other sports clubs to offer local training and development opportunities, to share costs and facilities, and to generally encourage healthy lifestyles through sports participation.”

The club is newly launched on social media, and if you’d like more details, visit the Facebook page or @saenCFC on Twitter.