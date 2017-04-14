Confident Tayport aiming to make it three in a row

Having won their last two East Premier League matches, Tayport aim to make it three on the bounce when they travel to meet Bathgate Thistle.

‘Port and ‘Gate are similarly placed in mid-table, safe from the drop, but with no realistic hope of promotion.

The current campaign has been a mixed one for Tayport.

They have lacked the consistency of Forfar West End, Kennoway Star Hearts and Sauchie, all three of whom have averaged more than two points per game which is usually what is required of promotion hopefuls.

In seventh place at the moment, fourth place is well within their grasp and a win tomorrow would help in that regard.

Gary Sutherland could well be a key man, as the striker has eight goals in eight games since returning to the club and has been the match-winner for the past two games.

At the other end of the park, Tayport have managed two successive clean sheets for the first time this season, with two goalkeepers playing their part.

Regular custodian Gavin Sorley shut out Tranent a fortnight ago, but was unavailable last week.

Fortunately, Sam Morris, who held the gloves a couple of years ago, answered the emergency call and played his part in keeping St Andrews United at bay. Sorley should return for the trip to Bathgate.

Player-boss John Ovenstone is still suspended, but Sergio Alvarez returns.