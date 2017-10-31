Crossgates 1-0 Newburgh

Newburgh exited the Scottish Cup at round two on Saturday when a tight game at Crossgates.

Newburgh manager Alan Fortune handed starts to midweek signings Billy Polatajko and Callum Johnston with Luke O’ Brien returning to the starting line-up.

The game sparked into life in the final 15 minutes of the first half with both team coming close.

Crossgates threatened when Watt who wasted a gilt edged opportunity by firing his effort well over Warrender’s bar.

Newburgh themselves broke up field and almost broke the deadlock with an Anderson drive that whistled just past the post having taken a deflection off a defender leg on the way through a crowded box.

The home side got their just rewards on the 57th minute as a period of pressure told on the ‘Burgh defence.

A quick break down the right allowed the ball to be crossed over the defence to the advancing midfielder slotted the ball at a tight angle.

Newburgh sought an equaliser and their best effort came from a superb Anderson free kick that had the home keeper turned over the bar.

Newburgh were reduced to 10 men when Josh Wilson was sent off.

‘Burgh gaffer Alan Fortune was disappointed to have exited the national cup competition at such an early stage, saying: “We trained well and with last week’s game being of we were really up for the game.

“I felt that at half time we were in a good position to push on in the second period and take the game to Crossgates.

“Unfortunately it was not to be so we now turn our attention to a really difficult away league fixture next weekend at Blairgowrie”.

Newburgh - Warrender, O’Brien, Cook, Connolly, F Wilson, J Wilson, Anderson, Lumsden (Woods 69), Polatajko, Johnston, Christie.