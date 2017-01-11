Cupar Hearts 2-0 East Linton

Cupar Hearts kicked off their new year in style by booking their place in the last 32 of the Scottish Cup after a hard-fought victory over Edinburgh side East Linton.

It was the proverbial game of two halves with the home side lucky to get to the interval all square but then two substitutions in the second half made all the difference with both men getting themselves on the scoresheet.

The opening stages were confined to the midfield.

Two defensive errors allowed East Linton through on goal on 25 minutes. The first saw Ross Clark one on one with the ‘keeper and Hearts breathed a sigh of relief when he fired wide then Michael McFarlane shot over the bar moments later.

An outstanding save by Maksymilian Cichowski kept Cupar in the game on the half hour mark when Ross Clark collected the ball despite shouts for offside and Cichowski made a superb save from close range.

Manager Lee Sibanda and Jakub Dobes entered the fray early in the second half and Hearts began to dominate.

On the hour mark, there was a definite appeal for a penalty when Ryan Gray was bundled over but the referee waved play on.

Five minutes later a foul on Jakub Dobes saw the referee point to the spot and Lee Sibanda stepped up and dispatched his kick with ease.

Two minutes later Hearts went two to the good when Scott McKay latched onto a poor pass back and squared to Jakub Dobes at the edge of the box who fired home.

Ceres Butchers meat tray winner was Gordon Pryde (Cupar).

On Saturday Cupar Hearts travel to face Balgonie Scotia in the 1st round of the M+H Engineering League Cup.

Kick off 1.45pm.

Cupar Hearts - Cichowski, McLuckie, McInroy, Leadbetter, Blyth, Gray, Wainwright, McKay, Brown, Dow, Watson.

Subs titutes- Sutherland, Brown, Rann, McGuire, Duncan, Anderson, Dobes, Sibanda.