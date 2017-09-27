Cupar Hearts 2-1 AM Soccer

It was local derby day when Cupar Hearts welcomed their Duffus Park neighbours AM Soccer in their first ever competitive game in the Kingdom of Fife League.

Despite falling behind, a superb show of determination and team spirit saw Hearts come out on top and hand AM their first defeat of the season.

It was AM who took the lead on 20 minutes when Richie Lawson headed home a cross.

Cupar were back in the game only one minute into the second half a foul on Andy Wainwright saw the referee point to the spot.

Steven Pennington stepped up and coolly dispatched his penalty.

Hearts went on the hunt for a winner and it was that man Pennington who scored his and Cupar’s second when he blasted home.

The game was marred when an off ball incident saw two men see red.

A headbutt by AM’s Michael Watt saw a rammy ensue and Cupar’s Sean Murdoch was also sent for an early bath for his part.

Cupar Hearts are in Scottish Cup action on Saturday when they host Burntisland United at the Duffus Park.

Kick off 2pm.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, Anderson, K. Brown, Murdoch, Blyth, Wainwright, McKinnon, Gray, Sutherland, Pennington and Laurie.

Subs - Watson, Thomas, G. Brown, Dow, Dobes.