Cupar Hearts 2-1 Lumphinnans

Cupar Hearts were in Challenge Cup action when they welcomed Lumphinnans United to Duffus Park and booked themselves into the third round.

The home side opened the scoring on 25 minutes when Paul Laurie latched onto a superb through ball by Steven Pennington and his drive into the box was finished by a shot in off the post.

At the other end great defending by Kerr Brown stopped Jordan Geddes getting through on goal.

Hearts were inviting pressure and ‘keeper Gavin Wilson was called into action to ensure they took their slender lead into the break.

Lumphinnans grabbed the equaliser on the hour mark with an excellent individual goal.

Substitute Dylan Hannah ran up the wing and beat the Hearts defence to fire home.

Cupar regained their lead 10 minutes later from a corner kick sent in by Steven Pennington who found Jakub Dobes unmarked to head the ball in.

Ceres Butchers meat tray winner was Allan Melville (Cupar).

On Saturday Cupar Hearts travel to Windygates to face Greig Park Rangers in a league match up. Kick off 2pm.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, Sutherland, K Brown, McInroy, Blyth, Wainwright, Leadbetter, Pennington, Dobes, Watson and Laurie.

Subs - G. Brown, McKinnon, Anderson, Sibanda.