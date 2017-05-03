Cupar Hearts 2-2 Greig Park Rangers. (GPR win 5-3 on penalties)

(Greig Park win 5-3 on pens)

Cupar Hearts welcomed Greig Park Rangers for the second time in three days last Saturday.

On Thursday, Hearts pulled out a sensational performance to win 6-1 in the Kingdom Caledonian League which meant they moved up to fifth and secured their place in the top six.

Lee Sibanda and Jakub Dobes both scored a double with Gary Sutherland and Josh Watters adding to Cupar’s tally.

But it was a depleted Cupar side who lined up to face Greig Park Rangers in the 2nd round of the M&H Engineering Cup.

Cupar made a spectacular start with only three minutes on the clock. A long throw by Scott McKay eventually found Morgan Dow who fired in an overhead kick.

The visitors got themselves back on level terms when Hearts weren’t quick enough to close down and Ryan McNeill caught ‘keeper Ian Rann off-guard as his shot dipped under the crossbar and into the net.

Hearts regained the lead o when Steven Pennington finished well after a Lee Sibanda corner kick.

Andrew Adam for Greig Park skipped past his defender to send in a cross and Ian Rann made an excellent save after a scramble in the box.

Rangers found an equaliser nine minutes into the second half when Adam Drummond, unmarked at the back post, headed home.

And so, penalty kicks were needed to decide a winner with the visitors converting all five and Kyle Watson missing for Hearts to send Greig Park Rangers into the semi-final.

Ceres Butchers meat tray winner was Sean Snaddon (Greig Park Rangers).

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to face Leven United in the Bridgeview Joinery Cup second round. Kick off 2pm. Then on Tuesday (9th) host Leven United at the Duffus Park in their last Kingdom Caledonian League game of the season.

Kick off 6.30PM.

Cupar Hearts - I Rann, Sutherland, Anderson, K. Brown, Blyth, G. Brown, Pennington, Sibanda, Dow, Watson and McKay.

Subs - L Rann, Butter.