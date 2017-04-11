Cupar Hearts 2-4 Greig Park Rangers

Cupar Hearts welcomed Greig Park Rangers to the Duffus Park in the second round of the Kingdom Challenge Cup.

The home side were struggling with injuries and suspensions which meant a start for youngster Josh Watters and a return of Robert Crawford to the squad.

Cupar started brightly and had a shot tipped over the bar in the opening minutes.

But a comedy of errors found Hearts two down on the half hour mark.

First, a poor clearance by ‘keeper Jason Inglis was headed onto Aidan Gordon who set up Adam Drummond whose low drive found the net.

Inglis was lucky to stay on the field when he chopped down Dylan Muir and the referee pointed to the spot.

Adam Drummond sent the goalie the wrong way.

There was controversy 10 minutes later when a dropped ball was cleared off the line by Gary Brown with the visitors convinced it had crossed the line.

Greig Park were making their chances count and only four minutes into the second half went three to the good.

Steven Fraser’s shot was initially saved but Aidan Gordon was on hand to fire in the rebound.

A superb volley five minutes later by Dylan Muir after a deep cross saw the visitors cruising at 4-0.

Cupar rallied and got themselves back into the game on the hour mark.

A long throw by Scott McKay was headed on by Sean Murdoch for Gary Brown to tap in at the back post.

Then another long throw set up Cupar’s second.

It was headed clear only as far as Darren Thomas whose superb strike found the net.

A disappointing day was capped off with Hearts finishing with only bine men when Ryan Gray and Scott McInroy saw red.

Ceres Butchers Meat Tray winner was Peter Kidd (Cupar).

On Saturday Hearts travel to face Strathmiglo United in the second round of the Fence ‘N’ Deck Cup.