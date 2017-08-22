Cupar Hearts 2-4 Hearts of Beath

Cupar Hearts kicked off their new Kingdom of Fife League campaign with a disappointing defeat at the hands of Hearts of Beath.

Cupar started brightly and took a two goal advantage with only 11 minutes played but a poor start to the second half saw no way back for the home side.

Jakub Dobes opened the scoring before Scott McKay added a second.

The visitors got themselves back in the game when Kevin Goodwin ran onto a loose ball and blasted it into the net first time.

Cupar missed a glorious opportunity to go further ahead on the half hour mark when Gary Brown twisted and turned but couldn’t get a shot in.

O half time Hearts gifted the visitors the equaliser when ‘keeper Gavin Wilson dropped a high ball and Colin Paterson pounced.

A crazy two minute spell saw Cupar finding themselves trailing 4-2.

First Alan Falconer gave the visitors the lead before Kevin Goodwin grabbed his second. Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts have a free week.

Ceres Butchers Meat Tray winner was Hayley McHugh.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, Thomas, K. Brown, McInroy, Leadbetter, G. Brown, Wainwright, McKinnon, Sutherland (c), McKay and Dobes.

Subs - Anderson, Dow, Pennington, Sibanda, Blyth, Rann.