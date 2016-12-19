Cupar Hearts 3-0 St Monans Swallows

Cupar Hearts....................3

St Monans Swallows.........0

Cupar Hearts ended 2016 on a high after advancing into the third round of the Fife Cup with an easy win over Fife League side St Monans.

After their recent run of form Hearts went into the game with confidence and dominated straight from the whistle.

With only eight minutes on the clock Cupar should have taken the lead when Gary Sutherland did all the hard work with a burst of pace up the wing to square for Jakub Dobes waiting in front of goal but his shot went straight to the ‘keeper.

Hearts opened the scoring from the penalty spot when Kyle Watson was fouled in the box by Sean Smith and John Calcutt sent his left footed kick straight down the middle of the goal.

Three minutes later the home side went two to the good with a superb individual goal by Morgan Dow who finished his run with a sensational shot from a difficult angle giving ‘keeper Adrianus Sergerius no chance.

The game was over on 21 minutes when Cupar grabbed their third.

A Ryan Gray cross was headed out to Jakub Dobes who volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Cupar should have added to their tally in the seccond half but St Monans defended well to keep the scoreline respectable.

The best of the chances fell to Morgan Dow whose shot went inches wide and Lee Sibanda who floated in a great shot that was equally matched by Adrianus Sergerius.

Ceres Butchers meat tray winner was Kenny Miller (St Monans Swallows).