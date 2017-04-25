Cupar Hearts 3-1 Kinross

Cupar Hearts’ multitude of games continued this past week with more midweek fixtures.

First was the visit to Balgonie Scotia where Cupar were comfortable 8-2 winners with player- manager Lee Sibanda notching another hattrick while Ryan Gray grabbed a double.

On Thursday Hearts lost out to the odd goal in five to Bowhill Rovers after coming from three behind but just not being able to find an equaliser.

Cupar thenwelcomed Kinross on Saturday looking for the three points to secure their place in the league.

Hearts started brightly with Lee Sibanda going close twice before opening the scoring on 13 minutes.

His run and cut inside was finished off with a superb left-footed strike.

Kinross got back on level terms when ‘keeper Ian Rann conceded a penalty and Shaun Lamont sent his cheeky chip into the net.

Then on the half hour mark Hearts missed a glorious chance when Steven Pennington set up Kyle Watson who headed over an open goal.

The home side were missing a myriad of chances before Lee Sibanda showed them how it was done when he fought his way into the box and fired home to regain the lead.

Cupar took control of the game early in the second half when they went three to the good. Kyle Watson’s shot sent goalwards and Aaron Leadbetter was on hand to tap the ball over the line.

Kinross were not down and out and goalie Ian Rann was called into action on 63 minutes to make an incredible double save.

Cupar Hearts - Rann, McInroy, Murdoch, Blyth, Pennington, K. Brown, Wainwright, Sutherland, Leadbetter, Watson and Sibanda.

Subs - L. Rann, Thomas, Crawford, Ingles.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts host Greig Park Rangers in the second round of the M&H Engineering Cup at the Duffus Park at 2pm.