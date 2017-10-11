Cupar Hearts 4-2 Pittenweem Rovers

Cupar Hearts turned their attention back to league business last Saturday when they welcomed a struggling Pittenweem side plagued with injuries and absentees.

Cupar goalie Gavin Wilson was called into action early on when he tipped Neale Smith’s shot over the bar then moments later made a great save after Liam McGhee sent his header goalwards.

Hearts opened the scoring on 10 minutes when Jakub Dobes did all the hard work to set up Lee Sibanda whose shot was deflected up over the ‘keeper.

Their lead didn’t last long as Rovers caught Hearts sleeping and found an equaliser straight from the restart.

Gavin Wilson parried a shot into the path of James Ketchen who fired home.

Cupar went back in front on the half hour mark with some excellent build up play with Lee Sibanda slipping the final ball through to Gordon McKinnon for an easy finish.

Two minutes later Hearts stretched their lead when a foul by Jack Bruce on Paul Laurie saw the referee point to the spot and player- manager Lee Sibanda coolly dispatched his penalty kick.

Cupar took their two-goal advantage into the break and were quick to add another seven minutes into the second half when superb flick by Paul Lauire found Sibanda who secured his hat-trick.

A handball decision given against Kerr Brown saw the visitors grab one back when Neale Smith made no mistake from the spot.

But the two-goal cushion was enough for Hearts to pick up a valuable three points.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts welcome Lumphinnans United to the Duffus Park in the second Round of the Taylor Sullivan Funeral Directors Challenge Cup at 2pm.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, Sutherland, Murdoch, K. Brown, Blyth, G. Brown, Wainwright, Dobes, McKinnon, Sibanda and Laurie.

Subs - Watson, Leadbetter, Anderson, Pennington.