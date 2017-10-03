Cupar Hearts 7-1 Burntisland United

Cupar Hearts were in Scottish Cup action when they welcomed unbeaten Kingdom of Fife Championship League leaders Burntisland United.

Gary Brown opened the scoring before Cupar doubled their lead when Paul Laurie saw his shot parried away by the ‘keeper but Andy Wainwright was on hand to convert the rebound.

Four minutes later a quick double by Gordon McKinnon saw Hearts cruising at 4-0.

Hearts introduced substitutes Kyle Watson, Lee Sibanda and Scott McKay with 20 minutes remaining and all three managed to get themselves onto the scoresheet.

Cupar were disappointed to lose out on a clean sheet with 10 minutes remaining when Mark James netted.

The home side had time for one more though after some excellent play by Jakub Dobes and Lee Sibanda to set up Scott McKay who finished the move in style.

In the end it was an easy win for Hearts who booked themselves into the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts welcome Pittenweem Rovers in a Kingdom of Fife League match.

Ceres Butchers Meat tray winner was Grant Blyth (Cupar Hearts).

Cupar Hearts - Inglis, McInroy, Murdoch, Blyth, McKinnon, Wainwright, K. Brown, Sutherland, G. Brown, Laurie and Pennington.

Subs - Sibanda, Watson, Dobes, McKay, Leadbetter.