Dalkeith 2-1 St Andrews

A goal in the last 60 seconds by Dalkeith took away from Saints a well deserved point in a game that saw them dominate for long periods.

With better final ball and finishing they could have added two or three more to their tally and won the game.

Dalkeith finished the game better in the last 10 minutes when they pushed for a winner and got it with a minute to go.

A move from a Saints throw in after three minutes saw a ball knocked down to Falconer but his half volley effort was hit wide.

Saints dominated for the first 10 minutes but Dalkeith had their first real attack at this time thwarted by Saints keeper Mooney who came from goal to block away a chance from the experienced speedy Tansey who received a leg injury in the process.

Mooney received a yellow card for his tough tackle.

The resultant foul was deflected by the defensive wall and cleared up field.

Saints got caught again as Tansey broke clear to move in on goal and slipped it past Saints keeper for the opening goal.

Three minutes into the second half a great low cross into the goal area went on through with no Saints forwards available to hit it home.

Saints finally scored that much deserved equaliser in 61 minutes when a great run up the right by Schiavone, who played a low cross in for Falconer to fire it home.

Saints continued to take the game to Dalkeith and for a while it looked like it was just a matter of time before they got another to take the lead.

Dalkeith rallied as Saints tired during the last 10 minutes and got caught several times short in defence up the right but good defending supported with great goalkeeping kept the home team at bay.

It looked like we would hold out as the 90 minutes passed but just before time McInnes lost possession out near the corner flag and a home forward whipped in a low cross.

Once again Mooney came and blocked the effort away but it broke to Adams who hit it from three yards into the back of the net.

If Saints can improve on the finishing they may just grab that elusive win on February 4 at home to Armadale.