Dalkeith Thistle 3-0 Thornton Hibs

Thornton suffered their heaviest defeat of the season on a day when nothing would go right for them although some would argue that to some extent they were the architects of their own downfall with too many stray passes.

Certainly, the first goal scored by Blake Wales in the seventh minute was down to very slack defending but they were desperately unlucky not to equalise when Shaun Keatings’ terrific shot from just inside the opposition’s half smashed off the upright when on another day this would’ve been a contender for goal of the season.

Instead it was 2-0 in the 27th minute when the unmarked John Hall stole in at the back post to convert Wales’ corner-kick.

A brilliant save from James McQueen denied Garry Thomson the chance to reduce the leeway and then Ryan Linton saved well from Paul Tansey to restrict Dalkeith to a 2-0 interval lead.

The Hibs must’ve realised that it just wasn’t going to be their day early in the second-half when Daniel McNab’s free-kick came back off the post and shortly after that Dean Whitson smashed the ball home to hammer the final nail in Thornton’s coffin.

SM Electrical Services Hibs’ Man of the Match: Matthew Robertson

Thornton Hibs - Linton, D.Robertson, M.Robertson, S.Drummond, A.Drummond, Strachan, Keatings, Hepburn, McNab, Thomson, Crichton.

Subs - Forbes, Feeley, Shields, Burns, Taylor.

Referee - I Sneddon.