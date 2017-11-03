Deflated Tayport looking to bounce right back

The Tayport players will have been smarting all week from last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Glenrothes and will be keen to get back to winning ways when Dalkeith visit.

A late dismissal and an even later penalty award led to Charlie King’s men dropping two East Premier League points at the Warout and the gaffer was not happy with either decision.

“We felt deflated at the end of the match, in part due to those decisions,” said the boss.

“Also, it was frustrating to come from behind, dominate the game, get ourselves into a winning position and not see it out.

“Yet, I can’t really fault the players too much, as the effort was there and there is a lack of experience in the team.”

King also bemoaned the loss of two players to injury.

“Marc Ogg has broken his arm and will be out for a few weeks, while Jamie Mackie took a sore one as well.

“Plus, Kieron Conway will now be suspended.”

Tomorrow’s opponents could provide a stern test for what looks likely to be a depleted Tayport squad. Dalkeith have averaged a point a game from their thirteen fixtures to date and currently sit in ninth place in the table.

Three of their four wins have come on the road, so a visit to the Canniepairt should hold no fears for Thistle, although their confidence will have been dented by last week’s Scottish Junior Cup defeat at Lanark United.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.