Downfield 0-3 Kennoway Star Hearts

After the disappointment of dropping two points the previous weekend KSH were looking to get back to winning ways.

Straight from kick off the intensity of the away side was there for all to see.

The opening goal arrived when a flick from Band saw a home defender attempt a pass back to the ‘keeper.

Kyle Wilson was onto the ball in a flash and as he advanced into the box he carefully guided the ball past the Downfield goalie.

Two minutes later Wilson grabbed another.

Another foray down the right from Craig saw the ball played between a defender and the ‘keeper, Wilson somehow managed to instinctively flick the ball over the advancing Stewart for a goal of sublime quality.

A whirlwind start and a deserved two goal lead for KSH, however, Downfield passed up a great chance to claw back the deficit when Smith blazed over.

Rolland saw a rasping strike from an acute angle finger tipped over the crossbar as Kennoway stepped up their attacking play.

Ten minutes into the half Wilson scored a fortunate third.

Racing clear down the right flank the striker outpaced his marker, looking inside he saw Band lurking for a possible tap in, an attempted cross caught Stewart off his goal line and he could only look on as the ball sailed over his head and into the roof of the net.

Bringing his tally to 29 goals for the season, Wilson was mobbed by his teammates as the goal looked to have secured the three points.

The game ended with composed defending from the away side.

The move of the match involving Binnington, C Gay and Rolland saw an opportunity for Craig to grab a well deserved goal only for Stewart to deny the winger.

Kennoway - Paterson, Young, Gray, Brewster, Johnstone, Craig, C.Gay, Rolland, M.Gay, Wilson, Band.

Subs - Davidson, Mann, Binnington, Sutherland, Trialist.

Next game is final league fixture of the season away to Whitburn at 2.30pm.