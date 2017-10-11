Downfield 1-2 Tayport

Tayport recorded a second successive East Premier League win when they defeated old foes Downfield in Dundee thanks to second half goals from strikers Dale Reid and Gary Sutherland.

In a goalless first half ‘Port forced numerous corners but couldn’t capitalise on the pressure they were applying.

Gary Sutherland saw a shot saved from a good position and then just missed out on a dangerous low cross by Alan Tulleth, although he was flagged offside.

The assistant’s flag also thwarted Dale Reid, who thought he’d netted the opener on 26 minutes.

Jamie Mackie’s stinging volley was then deflected wide and Gregor Anderson swept an effort over the top towards half-time.

Playing against the wind in the second half, Tulleth was denied at the near post and Reid headed a Connor Gray cross wide of the target before Tayport made a 54th minute breakthrough.

One time ‘Port player Robert Smith gave away possession and Dale Reid was able to make his way into the box and fire in a shot which was stopped by ‘keeper Clarkson.

Gary Sutherland was on hand to knock home the loose ball, just as he had done against Arniston Rangers.

Substitute Conor Ireland then thundered a shot against the crossbar as the Canniepairt outfit pressed forward to seal the win.

A few openings more half-chances were spurned before goal number two arrived with five minutes to go.

Sergio Alvarez crossed from the right and the referee penalised a home defender for hand-ball.

Dale Reid took the resultant penalty and the power of the kick was enough to beat Clarkson.

In the closing minutes, the Spiders had a goal ruled out and then scored with their last kick of the game, to reduce the deficit.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Sturrock, Conway, Anderson, Sanchez, Mackie, Alvarez, Reid, Sutherland, Tulleth (Ireland).