Draw leaves Saints on the brink

St Andrews United are standing on the edge of successive relegations.

For the past couple of weeks the club has had to watch on nervously as Whitburn, who occupy the final remaining relegation slot from the East Premier League, conclude their campaign.

At the weekend they went a long way to overthrowing United, who sit one place above them, with a 3-3 draw at Downfield.

The point means ‘Burn, who have a much healthier goal difference, now have two games remaining to get the one point they’d need to leapfrog Saints.

The weekend they host already safe Glenrothes.