Dundee North End 5-0 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled across the silvery Tay on Saturday to play Dundee North End in this McBookie.com North League fixture.

Alan Fortune added two triallists to his squad with several players unavailable.

From the kick off North End put Newburgh under pressure and managed to make the early breakthrough after seven minutes when a goal mouth scramble ended when the ball was driven high into the Newburgh net.

Newburgh were backs to the wall and some good defending was keeping the home side at bay until the pressure finally paid off on the 17th minute when they doubled their lead.

Newburgh finally began to drag themselves into the game and on the half hour mark speculative Fortune effort from outside the box just flew over the bar.

The ‘Burgh continued to press in what was their best spell of the game with J Wilson and Christie giving the home defence something to think about.

As has been Newburgh’s way recently they conceded a goal right on the stroke of half time putting the game out of their reach with the first half finishing 3-0 to North End.

The second half was a far better team performance by Newburgh with the whole side stepping up and putting in a real shift.

But with all subs made, Fortune pulled up in the 80th minute and had to leave the game.

Newburgh’s 10 men fought on but could not stop North End adding two late goals to take the score to 5-0.

Alan Fortune said: “We fought well in the middle period of the game after having such a bad start.

“We may have switched off too early and the third goal coming so late in the first half changed the conversation in the dressing room at half time. I thought the lads played well for the majority of the second half and it was just unfortunate that we lost a man so late in the game.”

Newburgh are at home next weekend with the visit of Lochore Welfare.

Newburgh - Warrender, Perrie, F Wilson, Connolly, Cook, J Wilson, Fortune, Christie, Triallist (Brocklebank 58), Foy (Triallist 72), Lumsden (Saunders 80).