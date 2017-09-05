Dundonald 9-3 Newburgh

Newburgh went into this East of Scotland round one fixture against a Bluebell side flying high in the Super League.

Alan Fortune handed a debut to midweek signing Callum Connolly and a first start to youngster Glenn Lumsden.

Newburgh grabbed a lead after only six minutes when slack play at the back allowed Josh Wilson to nick the ball and smash a shot off the far post.

The livewire had not given up and was first to the rebound to guide the ball into the net.

Dundonald squared the game after 17 minutes when a beautiful volley from outside the box beat Houston in the Burgh goal.

The home side lifted their pace and broke into the lead three minutes later.

Newburgh were defending resolutely but the home sides class allowed them to increase the lead to 3-1 in the half hour when a break away up the right led to a goal.

Credit to Newburgh however on 38 minutes they pulled a goal back with Stewart Fowler netted to drag Newburgh back into the game.

As thoughts were turning to half time a lapse in concentration allowed Dundonald to net once more on the stroke of half time.

The second half started brightly for Newburgh with both Wilsons combining down the left to test the home defence.

Newburgh held out until the 66th minute before the class of the home side finishing with another two goals coming in quick succession to take the game out of reach at 6-2.

Newburgh management team were encouraging their young side to keep their tempo up and their reward came on the 80th minute with a wonderful goal from Mark Perrie whose strike from 25 yards whistling into the net despite the fingertips of the Dundonald keeper.

The class and experience of the Super League shone through in the closing four minutes when they racked up another three goals to reach nine for the day.