Airdrieonians 2-2 East Fife

It says something about how far East Fife have come that they left the Excelsior Stadium with a sense of disappointment at only having picked up one point.

Not disappointment with the performance, but the fact the Fifers were barely seconds away from lifting all three points until they shipped a late equaliser.

To be fair it was a game neither side deserved to lose and a share of the spoils is probably fair.

Full-time Airdrieonians had large bulks of play with East Fife themselves enjoying spells of possession.

It was a slow burner, with neither side really posing a threat during the opening exchanges.

It took a good 20 minutes for anything even resembling a shot on goal to appear when Ross Brown hooked a Mark Lamont corner over the bar.

But a moment of class opened the scoring, with the home side grabbing the initiative.

A swift move up the park involving Scott Stewart and Adam Brown saw Brown ship the ball wide to Andy Ryan.

The Airdrie frontman never fails to impress and showed his usual potency by racing in on goal and sliding his strike past Mark Hurst.

But for all they looked a threat going forward, the hosts appeared slack at the back.

East Fife made them pay on the stroke of half-time when Mark Lamont's corner wasn't claimed by Rohan Ferguson and Jason Kerr was on hand to nod the ball home.

At this stage the Methil men could have been content with their point - but instead they chased the winner.

James Penrice appears to be a young left-back growing in stature with each game and his excellent delivery into the box couldn't be dealt with by the home side.

It hung up in the air invitingly, with Ross Brown the first to meet it and power his header past Ferguson.

Brown timed his run to perfection and appeared to have set the Fifers up for the win.

Sadly, with the clock ticking down, Airdrie got themselves level.

Some good work by Jack McKay resulted in him knocking the ball across the face of goal for Jack Leitch to bundle home.

Boss Barry Smith said:

“There were spells in the second half when we showed we can keep the ball.

“Full-time clubs like Airdrie are always going to cause you problems but we handled the majority of it well.

“We’ll take going to Airdrie and getting a point.”