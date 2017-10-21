Alloa Athletic 4-1 East Fife

Having conceded 11 goals in the past three league games, there's no hiding where East Fife's problems lie.

Frustratingly, the majority of goals lost to Ayr, Albion Rovers and now Alloa Athletic were of the sloppy variety, with mistakes and set-pieces at their root.

Last week's four goals lost to Albion Rovers were countered by five for the Methil men, but it's totally unrealistic to think that's going to happen every week.

Boss Darren Young refuses to use injuries and suspension as an excuse for the goals against tally.

But the unavailability of Jonathan Page, Chris Kane, Scott Linton and Craig Watson - that in itself a decent back four - is obviously going to knock the side out of its stride.

East Fife traveled into the Wee County on the back of that dramatic Rovers win seven days before.

The momentum was with the side and they raced into a quick lead.

With his back to goal, Kyle Wilkie swiveled superbly and sent an unstoppable effort high beyond Neil Parry.

The Wasps haven't made the start to the season they'd have hoped for and the goal should have dented their spirit.

There's no telling if it did or not, as they didn't have to work for their equaliser.

Jon Robertson's cross looked routine for Mark Hurst but the 'keeper spilled his catch straight at the feet of PJ Crossan.

The on-loan Celtic youngster couldn't believe his luck, and knocked his side's first into an empty net.

The goal gave Alloa a lift but East Fife still didn't look too troubled.

Again, though, the hosts were gifted a goal when Steven Hetherington's free-kick sailed into the box, was left by everyone, and drifted into the bottom corner.

Two goals conceded, and both of them preventable.

Whatever boss Young said at the break had an effect and East Fife started the second half well.

They were pressing for an equaliser when Alloa scored the game's crucial next goal.

A corner was half dealt with as Iain Flannigan lined up a shot from outside the box.

But he didn't get hold of his shot and it was heading well wide until striking Graham on the edge of the box.

With East Fife pushing out, Graham was unmarked, and picked his spot beyond Hurst.

The game was wrapped up when Flannigan got on the score sheet with a stunning free-kick.

Boss Young admitted his team needs to tighten up.

He said: “It was just another one of those days for us.

“We need to do the basics of getting the ball and getting it out wide.

“It’s basic things - it’s not rocket science and we’re not asking them to do things they haven’t done before.

“I’d love to hold my hands up one week and say ‘yeah they scored a great goal and ripped us apart’.

“You can deal with that.

“But the goals we lost against Alloa were three set-pieces and a mistake.”