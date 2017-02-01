Chris is raring to start

Chris Duggan took a massive step forward in his continuing rehabilitation from serious injury at the weekend.

Duggan was introduced from the bench just a few minutes into the second half and played out the rest of the second period up front for the Fifers.

It was the longest the former Queen’s Park striker has spent on the pitch since the start of the season before a hamstring problem ruled him out for the rest of the year.

But Duggan is back, feeling fit, and now wants to make up for lost time.

The striker is eyeing up a starting berth this weekend when the Fifers travel to meet Queen’s.

He said: “A start is the next logical step for me.

“I’ve played 10-15 minutes and got 40 against Stranraer and could have gone on for more.

“It was always meant to be that it could be against Queen’s Park.

“It would be really good to go back there and play and come back with the three points.”

Duggan and his team mates were held at the weekend by the Blues.

But despite not being able to see off the bottom of the league side, the point was enough for East Fife to leapfrog Queen’s Park and leave them just one point behind the play-off zone.

But Duggan says the side won’t be getting carried away.

“You have seen already this season that the league is a marathon and not a sprint,” said the forward.

“There was talk of us being in a relegation battle earlier in the season and now we’re pushing for the play offs.

“There will be lots of ups and downs to come.”

It was a case off one in and one out at Bayview on deadline day.

The out wasn’t a member of the playing staff, though, with assistant Gordon Young leaving to pursue a coaching career in the USA.

Arriving in Methil was 19 year old defender Luke Watt who joined on a development loan from Motherwell until the end of the season.