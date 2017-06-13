Club helps Young feel at home

The atmosphere at Bayview couldn’t have been more welcoming to new manager Darren Young.

The boss, who was handed the reigns last week following the departure of Barry Smith, says he’s settled into the manager’s office no problem.

And that’s been due in no small part to help and support he’s been given from staff members and directors at the club.

“Everybody has been amazing and really helpful,” said Young.

“It’s been great stepping in and easy to get used to the way things are.

“The people at the club really can’t do enough for you.”

The club this week revealed that Buckhaven based Mr Mechanic won the sponsor’s raffle to have the firm’s logo on the front of the home strip.

The back of the home strip will have the logo of D McQueen Gas Services of Balmullo while Tam Brow of Windygates will sponsor the shorts.

Goldmine Lotto: Winning numbers were 12,18,21 and 25.

No jackpot winners and no runners up.

New jackpot will be £1,350 to be drawn in The Douglas Arms.