Darren Young appointed new boss at Bayview

Darren Young is aiming high after taking over the helm at Bayview.

The former Albion Rovers gaffer has been appointed as the man to replace Barry Smith and was introduced at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

The Fifers have improved over the course of the past couple of years, progressing from League Two champions to a team battling to make the play-offs for the Championship.

And new boss Young says there's no need to stop there, and wants even more success on the park for the Methil men.

He said: "It was always hard game when you played East Fife.

"They did really well last year and just missed out on the play-offs - in all honesty they should have made the play-offs but didn't due to injuries.

"In the second last game of the season there were six or seven teams who could have got into the play-offs.

"They've retained a good core of the squad from last season and have a lot of guys I liked from playing against them.

"It's going to be a harder league than it was last year with Raith and Ayr coming down and Forfar and Arbroath coming up.

"But I'm happy with the squad I have so far and will look to bring in another six or seven players to add to it and improve on last season."

Chairman Jim Stevenson was delighted to get his man.

Mr Stevenson said: "Darren, through a contact, got in touch to say he'd be interested so I told him to get in touch with me, which he did.

"We needed a quick appointment because we're back training on the 15th and Darren needs to bring players in.

"He has experience in this division, keeping Albion Rovers in the league for three seasons.

"That takes a bit of doing no matter what club you're with."