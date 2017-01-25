Defender learns his trade

Loanee James Penrice says he’s loving the hustle and bustle of life in the senior leagues.

Left back Penrice has been loaned out to the Methil club by parent side Partick Thistle.

The teenager has already made an impact in the black and gold, with a series of confident performances helping the side’s current undefeated streak.

East Fife are clearly a club the top sides in the country trust with their starlets, with St Johnstone, Falkirk and Hibs all sending younger players to Bayview to learn their trade.

And Penrice reckons there’s no better place to develop than under Barry Smith in Methil.

He said: “I’m here to learn the game.

“If I make mistakes then I’ll learn from them and become a better player.

“It’s been really good to come here; it’s much more physical so I need to be more physical.

“That brings another part of my game out that wouldn’t have playing against younger boys.

“I’m up against men now.

“It’s been really good to get used to that level of playing.”