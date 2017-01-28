East Fife 0-0 Stranraer

It wasn't a classic - but it keeps the run going.

The Methil men are now ten on the bounce without defeat after drawing a blank with Stranraer at Bayview.

The visitors arrived in Fife propping up the table, but on this evidence it won't be long until new boss Stevie Farrell has them climbing upwards.

For East Fife, the game offered them the chance to muscle in on the top four.

As it was, neither could break their opponent down, with both goalkeepers having a quiet afternoon.

Cammy Belford was only really tested in the opening few minutes when Scott Robinson managed to get a shot away which the visiting 'keeper blocked.

At the other end the best chance of the first half fell the way of Scott Agnew.

Ryan Thomson managed to break free down the wing and his cut-back was met by the incoming Agnew.

Thankfully for the home side Agnew arrowed his drive wide.

Bayview boss Barry Smith shuffled things up at the start of the second half with the introduction of Chris Duggan from the bench.

It was another positive step forward for the striker who got the best part of a half under his belt.

His arrival sparked a bit of life into the Methil men but, still, they couldn't find a way to break down the Blues and the visitors were unlucky not to go a goal up when the ball broke kindly for Liam Dick a few yards out.

But Dick couldn't readjust his feet properly and scuffed his effort wide.

Smith said: “We may look back and look at it as being a good point.

“We always knew they were going to get a lift with a new manager coming in and they have a lot of experience in their side as well.”