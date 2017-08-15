East Fife 0-2 Peterhead

Have your say

East Fife's Irn-Bru Cup campaign fell flat as uncharacteristic defensive errors cost them any chance of progression.

Darren Young handed starts to a few of his fringe players for the game, giving some of those who have played week in week out since pre-season a break.

Thomas Cordery, Ben Reilly, Scott Linton, Kyle Wilkie and Kyle Wilson were all handed starting jerseys from the side which toppled Alloa 1-0 at Bayview on Saturday.

It was by no means a bad performance against the League Two Blue Toon, simply a night when everything which could have gone wrong did.

Young has put together a decent squad to tackle their new league season, no department more impressive than the side's defence.

But on Tuesday night there were pretty blatant signs of frailty at the back, with both of Peterhead's goals preventable from an East Fife point of view.

The first arrived with barely a couple of minutes on the clock when Cordery spilled what seemed a pretty routine cross.

Marc Lawrence couldn't believe his luck and punished the Fifers by tapping home the loose ball.

East Fife were lucky not to fall further behind when Allan Smith's header dropped a foot past the post.

The let-off seemed to awaken the home side from their slumber and they kicked up a gear.

Kyle Wilson almost found himself in the right place at the right time when a high ball dropped to him a few yards from goal.

To be fair the opportunity did come out of the blue and Wilson was unable to readjust himself to get a decent shot on target.

East Fife stayed on the front foot while Peterhead began to notch up booking after booking.

Scott Brown was one of those cautioned for a foul on Greg Hurst on the edge of the area.

From the free-kick the home side were almost level but Linton's free-kick came crashing back off the post.

Peterhead killed the game in the second half when Scott Adams netted.

East Fife were again guilty of not clearing their lines and the Peterhead forward took full advantage by rifling past Cordery.

Bayview boss Darren Young said: “We made four or five changes to freshen things up and give guys some game time and opportunities.

“But if you give away goals like that it’s going to cost you, especially when you don’t take your chances at the other end."