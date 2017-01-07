East Fife 1-0 Stenhousemuir

The Warriors were put to the sword as East Fife made it five league wins on the bounce.

There's a developing confidence around Bayview just now and it was summed up perfectly in this 1-0 win at Bayview.

It was by no means a classic match, but the Methil men had enough about them to grab the only goal of the game and defend it resolutetly.

It was apparent from the early stages of the game that there wasn't likely to be much in it.

Chances were at a premium but when the opportunity popped up to break the deadlock, the Methil men took it through Scott Robinson.

After having part of his season blighted by injury, Robinson is back and looking fully fit.

There's little doubt that, when he's on his game, Robinson has the ability to be one of the top players in the division.

He was sent through on goal by a looping Kevin O'Hara through ball and managed to hold off his markers before beating Colin McCabe in the Stenny goal.

To be fair Stenny didn't look a side struggling at the base of the league and went close to pulling level on the stroke of half time when Willis Furtado's shot came rebounding back off the post.

O'Hara sent a second half strike pst McCabe's post as East Fife tried to shrug off their visitors.

But it was Brown Ferguson's men who came closest to netting the second goal of the game when Alan Cook's drive was beaten away by Mark Hurst.

Boss Barry Smith praised the effort of his side.

He said: “The players are working hard but there’s also a bit of quality in there as well.

“We give ourselves a good base to work from with our work ethic.

“Then you have guys who have quality who can finish games.

“The finish from Scott Robinson was brilliant.