East Fife 1-1 Motherwell

East Fife welcomed Motherwell to King George on Sunday after two heavy defeats at home to Glasgow Girls and away to Jeanfield.

Keen to show their desire to stay in the Premier League, Fife set out to prove that from the whistle.

Fife had the ball in the back of the net within ten minutes after great play down the right from Newbigging with a cross finding Guppy on the edge of the box who lobbed the keeper.

The Fife celebrations were cut short when the linesman flagged for an offside.

Newbigging then saw a thunderous effort crash off the bar from 30 yards and another which went just wide.

Motherwell were struggling to create anything under great Fife pressure and finally went behind after a great Guppy cross was met at the back post by Skivington who met the ball with a diving header putting the ball down in to the ground and over the keeper.

Motherwell looked to take advantage of the wind and get a goal early in the first half. They saw a good effort hit the bar and another went wide. A goal finally came from nothing after a handling error by Smith in the Fife goal. Having come to claim an easy cross she dropped the ball on the line for the Well striker to finish from a yard out.

The goal appeared to kick Fife back in to action with another chance for Guppy beating two players before a good save from the Motherwell keeper and then a chance to wrap it up fell to Skivington after a great save from Smith at one end, Dawson picked up the ball feeding Guppy who drove down the line before picking out Skivington at the back post who had time for a touch before blasting the ball over with only the keeper to beat.

Player/boss LizAnderson said: “I’d have happily taken a 1-1 before the game but on reflection we did more than enough to win the game.

“An error cost us points but I can take that knowing that I saw a team today that fought well and fought for each other.

“That kind of spirit has been lacking the last few games, but we have set a bar now and we need to find a consistency that will keep us in this league.”