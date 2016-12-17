East Fife 2-0 Peterhead

Barry Smith's reign as East Fife boss got off to the best possible start.

The side put on a really professional performance to see off Peterhead and hop up to seventh place in League Two.

It was a victory which made it three wins on the bounce from an East Fife side which is clearly over a blip which saw it go seven games without a win from October until the end of November.

Peterhead are a side which know all about life in League One, but they were made to look second best across the park by Smith's men.

The first half wasn't a classic, with a Fiacre Kelleher header which came back off the bar and a Jonathan Page effort which sailed over the only real chances of note.

In the second 45, the Fifers shined.

It took them barely a couple of minutes to take the lead when Jason Kerr was on hand inside the box to lash home a Scott Mercer free-kick.

The Blue Toon failed to recover from going behind and East Fife took full advantage.

They killed their opponents off when Tony Wallace marauded his way through the visitors' backline and teed up Kevin O'Hara.

The on-loan Falkirk youngster still had work to do, but he composed himself before beating Fraser Hobday.

Smith said: "When you’re working with a group of players who worked as hard as they did this week and gave every bit of attention, it makes a massive difference.

“They were tuning in and ready for the game.

“That’s credit to the players because they bought in to what we’ve been saying and worked on what we asked them.

“We got a result from it.”