East Fife 2-1 Livingston

East Fife sent their fans happily into the New Year after a rousing comeback at Bayview.

2016 has been a year many are keen to forget for a variety of reasons, but for East Fife supporters it's one which will live long in the memory for the right reasons.

A League Two title triumph was the highlight and it was fitting the club signed off for the year on a high note.

Livingston were the visitors to Bayview for a Hogmanay encounter with the division's leaders aiming to stretch further ahead the summit of the league.

But the Methil men have already tamed the Lions at Bayview this term, and did so again on Saturday afternoon.

With a seemingly never ending injury list deepening, boss Barry Smith handed a debut to teenage left back James Penrice, signed on loan from Partick Thistle on Friday afternoon.

The Fifers didn't get off to an ideal start with Livi taking an early lead.

A hopeful ball was launched over the Fife defence and gave Liam Buchanan something to chase in on goal.

Buchanan is always impressive, and slotted a composed finish beyond Mark Hurst.

Livi had their tails up, but the league leaders were stifled by the home side.

The game wasn't a classic, with both midfields guilty of stray passes and wasting possession.

But with only one goal to find, East Fife were always in the match.

Sensing there was something for them in it, Barry Smith introduce Jamie Insall from the bench.

The on-loan Hibs man has been frustrated in recent weeks as Smith has stuck by Jordan Austin up front.

But rather than sulking, Insall came onto the park determined to make an impact - and typically he did just that.

When Liam Kelly spilled a Scott Robinson drive, Insall was the first to react, heading the loose ball beyond the former East Fife 'keeper.

Livingston were suddenly rattled and had no response to the spring in East Fife's step.

Within moments they had taken the lead.

Ross Brown hooked the ball over the top of the Livi defence for Robinson to chase.

Kelly was off his line quickly and reached the ball first but his clearance rattled off the Fife midfielder and back into the net.

It was a bit of luck, but capped a stunning comeback and ensured the Fifers signed off the year in style.