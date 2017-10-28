East Fife 3-1 Arbroath

East Fife again proved themselves to be a side which doesn't know when it's beat.

Like they did against Albion Rovers a few weeks back, the Methil side recovered from being behind in a game to go on and secure all three points.

Their opponents arrived at Bayview high on confidence having hammered Airdrieonians 3-1 seven days before.

East Fife's previous result wasn't as impressive, shipping four goals to Alloa in a 4-1 defeat.

Boss Darren Young didn't have his problems to seek, with training ground injuries to Kieran Millar and Nathan Flanagan forcing him to shuffle his pack.

But their absences presented an opportunity for others, with Mark Lamont handed a rare starting slot.

The visitors started well as they looked to build on their terrific win last weekend.

Bobby Linn had already gone close before he broke the deadlock after weaving between the Fife defenders and beating Mark Hurst.

Whether or not Arbroath thought the goals would then flow freely like they did against Airdrie so took their foot off the gas is anyone's guess, but they were unable to build on the lead.

And with a swirling wind to their advantage in the second half, East Fife made them pay, rattling in three quick goals.

Chris Duggan got the first when he raced in on David Hutton's goal.

From an angle the Arbroath 'keeper expected Duggan to square his ball along the box but the Fife forward fooled him by giving him the eyes and then knocking the ball into an unguarded net.

The goal acted as a real catalyst and you could sense a second wouldn't be long in arriving.

It duly did, with Duggan again on the scoresheet when he headed home a terrific Aaron Dunsmore cross.

Arbroath were rattled and things went from bad to worse for them when Lamont curled in a sublime third from the edge of the box.

The visitors were given some hope of a comeback when Kyle Wilkie was given a straight red for a lunge on Colin Hamilton.

But led by a terrific partnership of Jonathan Page and Jordan Piggott, the Methil defence stood firm.

Boss Darren Young said:

“There was great fight and great determination which we get every week from the boys.

“Going into the game there were one or two injuries so we had to bring other boys in.

“Special mention for Mark Lamont coming in for his first start of the season.

“He played outstanding and scored a great goal."