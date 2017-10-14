East Fife 5-4 Albion Rovers

And breathe....

This was a comeback East Fife fans will still be talking about for years to come, the last quarter of an hour of this match featuring absolutely everything we love about the sport.

The Fifers looked to be heading for a 4-2 defeat as the clock ticked down, but came roaring back to not just secure an unlikely point, but winning all three.

Pity for the grumbling Fife fans who walked out with quarter of an hour left that they missed it.

Comebacks like this are few and far between, but on Saturday afternoon it was East Fife's day.

The tone was set for how the rest of the game would pan out with Chris Duggan's lob within five minutes putting East Fife ahead.

They didn't have their noses in front for long, Jason Marr's header from a Sean Higgins corner leveling matters up.

Duggan passed up another couple of chances as the half went on as he proved to be a real handful for the Rovers defence.

In the end they had to resort to unlawful tactics to stop the former Partick forward, with Alan Reid bodychecking him on the stroke of halt-time.

It was a clear penalty and Mark Docherty stepped up to restore the home side's lead.

It had been an exciting opening 45 - but the second half was to eclipse it and then some.

Rovers were level again when Reid made things up to his team mates by heading home Higgins' free-kick.

Brian Kerr's men played some decent stuff along the deck, and they had their best spell of the match during the middle of the second half.

Sub Joao Victoria was introduced from the bench and made a real impact for his side.

He put Rovers ahead when taking advantage of some sloppy defending by East Fife.

And he turned provider not long afterwards, his run down the win and cross into the box finished by Alan Trouten.

Rovers had to a two goal lead, and with the clock ticking down only had to hold out.

But they struggled to see the game out and Greg Hurst replied almost straight from the re-start.

It was the signal for the Fifers to kick on - but it didn't look like it would be their day.

That was until Scott Linton found the top corner with a stunning free-kick to again level the game up.

A draw would have been a fair result, but East Fife didn't want to settle for the point.

With ref Craig Charleston ready to blow for full-time, the home side had one final surge in them.

A ball into the box couldn't be cleared by the Rovers defence and was turned into Hurst's path by Kevin Smith.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker couldn't miss from a few yards out, and slammed his shot into the roof of the net.

Boss Darren Young said: “It was unbelievable.

"I was delighted with the character and spirit of the side.

“We try to instill that into the players during the week in training.

“It all came out in the end with a terrific finish."