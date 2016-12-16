Eight-year-old Fife fan applies for manager’s job

An eight-year-old boy is gearing up to spend the day with his heroes after he sent in an application for the job of East Fife manager.

Robbie Dalrymple, from St Andrews, sent his letter to bosses at Bayview Stadium after Gary Naysmith’s recent departure, and was shocked when they sent back a reply.

Now the club have offered him and his twin brother a chance to be mascots.

Robbie’s dad Paul said the young football fan’s application letter had also asked to have East Fife hire his brother Alfie as his assistant.

Paul told the Citizen: “He said he’d like the job, and I said to him ‘why don’t you apply?

“He asked his twin brother Alfie if he wanted to be assistant manager and then he wrote the letter. The club have been absolutely brilliant.

“They wrote him a letter back and Robbie would have been happy with that.

“But now for the boys to be mascots is brilliant.

“He was over the moon.

“He was really glad to get the letter back from them as it really cheered him up.

“He’s quite excited.

“We couldn’t have asked for more from East Fife.

“To get the reply was great but having the chance for them to be mascots is a bonus.”

The letter back from the club read: “Your letter was discussed by our board of directors and unfortunately we were unable to offer you the position as you do not have your level 3 licence which is required by the Scottish FA.

“However I would like to invite yourself and your brother Alfie to be our mascots at Bayview.”

The letter continued: “I am sure that Kevin Smith will look forward to meeting you both (with your parents). At half time there will be a pie and a juice (or a hot drink) for you all to enjoy in our lounge.”

East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson said he was delighted with the application from the young fan.

“It was really nice to read. It was quite touching and it really lifted the mood.

“We occasionally get applications from people who think they can do a better job than the manager but we’ve never had an application from a fan this young.

“The little man’s got confidence. We had to invite him along to be a mascot, and hopefully he’ll get to meet his best player, Kevin Smith.

“We’ll look after him and make sure he enjoys the day.”

Asked if he thought the young would-be manager might have a future in football, Jim said; “Well, he’s already an East Fife fan at a very early age, so he’s off to a great start.”

Robbie and Alfie will be East Fife’s mascots for the December 31 clash with Livingston.

Earlier this week, East Fife named former Dundee boss and football journalist Barry Smith as the club’s new manager.