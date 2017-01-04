enjoy your winning run

Barry Smith has encouraged his Fifers to savour every moment of their current good form.

The Methil men made it four league wins on the bounce and five in all competitions at the weekend after they came back from being a goal down to beat league leaders Livingston 2-1.

It was a result which edged the Methil men even further away from the foot of the division and looking up at the promotion play-offs again.

Although nobody at Bayview will be getting too carried away with themselves, Smith says it’s important his side laps up the plaudits.

Ahead of this weekend’s home match with Stenhousemuir, the boss said: “You have to enjoy it when you win.

“It’s important we enjoy it while it’s happening but we don’t get carried away or rest on our laurels.

“If the team continues to do that then we’ll win more games than we lose.

“It’s about continuing the momentum we have just now .

“The way to do that is by continuing to show the character we did against Livingston.”

That word ‘character’ perfectly summed up East Fife’s efforts at the weekend.

A goal down to the league leaders, the easy thing to do once they pulled level would be to sit in and accept a point.

But with confidence flowing around the Bayview dressing room, the Fifers instead stayed on the front foot, knowing they had enough to see Livi off and grab the win themselves.

Smith added: “I’m delighted for the boys because they put so much into the game.

“Livingston are a good team and top of the league for a reason.

“But our boys stick at it.

“Their heads never went down at 1-0.

“Livingston never created too many chances or cut us open too much because we defended well as a team.

“We always get chances and when we did get them we took them.

“I don’t think Mark Hurst had too many saves and what he did have he coped with very well.

“It was down to the positioning of the team and the shape we set out with.

“Credit to the players for taking on board what we were asking.”

Saturday’s comeback was sparked by sub Jamie Insall’s equaliser, the striker first to react after Liam Kelly in the Livingston goal had spilled a Scott Robinson shot.

“I’m delighted for Jamie,” said Smith.

“He had to bide his time due to the form of Jordan Austin.

“That was a goalscorer’s goal, just reacting at the right time.

“Scott Robinson deserved a goal for his work rate as well - the whole team worked very hard.”

With numbers dwindling in the East Fife squad, the Methil men added teenage left back James Penrice to their number ahead of the game.

The youngster slotted in well.

His gaffer said: “He’s highly thought of at Thistle and handled everything that was expected of him.

“It’s good that he came in and did well, but it’s one game and he has to continue to play in that manner.”

Kyle Wilkie is expected to miss Saturday’s game while Tony Wallace is out for the rest of the season.