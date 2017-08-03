Fifers are in Good hands

Have your say

East Fife physio George Good has certainly had his work cut out for him over the past few months with a length injury list at the club.

But his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated by the Fife players he’s nursed back to fitness.

Winger Kyle Wilkie is one of those Good has been working with for some months after a serious knee injury ruled him out of the second part of last season.

And Wilkie praised the physio for giving the part-time players the full-time treatment as he played for over an hour in Saturday’s friendly with St Johnstone.

He said: “I felt good, I felt fit.

“It’s all credit to George so a special mention to him.

“He even came out to my house a couple of times which is about an hour away from him.

“He deserves another tenner from the chairman!”

East Fife missed Wilkie’s creative qualities as last season ended with the former Livingston man also missing the club’s Betfred Cup campaign this year.

Serious injury is nothing new to him, having missed a large chunk of the early part of his career after rupturing his Achilles.

But he can’t wait to get going again now the new league term is due to kick off.

“The boys have been grafting and I’ve been doing all I can do,” he said.

“It’s the first pre-season in a while I’ve not been able to do one.

“There’s a really good morale in the changing room which is what I go on.

“It’s looking good for the new season.

“If we keep all the boys fit we have a good squad - one of the best in the league.”