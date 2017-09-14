Fifers need a killer touch

Darren Young has called on his side to develop a mean streak in attack as they aim to bounce back from consecutive defeats this weekend.

Young takes his side to meet Airdrieonians on Saturday after losses to Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park saw the side slide down the table.

The derby day defeat was a shocker, but Saturday’s loss to Queen’s brought a different kind of frustration.

East Fife had the lion’s share of the game and limited their visitors to very few clear chances.

The home side had plenty of opportunities themselves to win the game but, in the end, were left reeling after Ross Millen’s second half penalty.

The goal came after Mark Hurst had sliced down David Galt inside the box after the Queen’s midfielder had latched on to a short Mark Docherty passback.

The defensive error and the amount of chances passed up to kill the game were the main sources of frustration for Fife boss Young.

He said: “It’s probably the most comfortable we’ve felt in a game all season.

“They had a couple of chances in the first half and not much in the second but have got a goal after one of our guys gives the ball away.

“We’ll play worse this season and win games.

“That’s the frustrating thing for us.

“I thought we passed the ball well and the whole performance was a big improvement on two weeks ago.

“It was like night and day.

“Jonathan Page came back and we put him up front to give is a threat going forward.

“I think if we’d scored one goal we could have gone on to get two or three.

“But, at the same time, we know we can do a lot better and if you don’t take your chances you’ll get punished.”

Ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Excelsior Stadium, the manager wants his forward players to develop a mean streak.

Airdrieonians have started the season well, and sit in fourth position in League One, a point ahead of the Methil men.

“At the weekend we hit the bar and had about six one on ones with the ‘keeper,” said the gaffer.

“If we keep creating that amount of chances and start to take them then we’ll win games.

“Chris Duggan had a chance on Saturday and if you pause the video the ‘keeper has his head in his hands thinking he’s going to score.

“But then he takes too many touches and they clear it.

“It’s just about finding that killer instinct.

“We know as well that we need to pass the ball forward a bit better and break teams down.

“Ultimately though it’s a mistake which cost us on Saturday - we gave the goal away and I don’t think we could blame the ‘keeper for coming out the way he did.”

East Fife will still be without club captain Kevin Smith for a game at the weekend which Young expects to be close.

“There isn’t a great deal between a lot of the teams in this league,” said the manager.

“The season is going to be full of ups and downs.

“Ayr and Raith Rovers are looking the strongest at the moment but anyone is going to be capable of beating anyone on their day.”