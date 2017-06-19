Fifers prepare for friendly fire

East Fife will play three pre-season games away from home before the competitive campaign kicks off in the middle of July.

Darren Young has arranged matches with St Mirren on June 27, Spartans on July 4 and Stirling Albion on July 8.

With Bayview currently undergoing work to lay an artificial surface, the side is unable to play any matches at the ground until it’s complete.

Young has also announced that Tony McMinn, who he worked with at Albion Rovers, will join as assistant.

