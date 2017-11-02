Fifers ready for derby day

Darren Young takes his East Fife side to Stark’s Park at the weekend with the side in a confident frame of mind.

Raith have been long time leaders of League One and handed out a sore 5-0 defeat to the Methil men when they met earlier in the campaign.

But despite their strong form, a win over their Kingdom rivals on Saturday would pull Young’s side to within just two points of the pacesetters.

And going into the game on the back of some decent performances, the Bayview boss says his side will take to the field at the weekend with a spring in its step.

He said: “We’ve been doing well over the past few games, got the win on Saturday, beat Albion Rovers and I thought we had some good bits of play during the Alloa game.

“We’re looking forward to going to Raith and are confident.

“The last game was disappointing, but it was three points lost at home and a poor performance.

“We’re going into this one with another three points available and a chance to stay up near the top of the table.

“If we can get one or two boys back from injury as well then it’ll look even better for us.”

The Methil men were without Chris Kane, Kieran Millar, Scott Linton, Nathan Flanagan and Craig Watson for the weekend 3-1 win over Arbroath.

All five are big players for the club and would be almost certain starters if fit.

But their absence has opened the door for others to stake a claim for a starting jersey. One of those brought in from the cold on Saturday was Mark Lamont.

On his day the winger has the skill to carve open any defence in the league.

Unfortunately for Arbroath the former Stirling Albion man was in the mood at the weekend, keen to get on the ball and run at defenders.

He even helped himself to a goal, chipping in with the side’s third with a tremendous curling effort from outside the box.

Young was delighted with what Lamont brought to the table.

“We spoke with Mark last week and said he’d be playing,” said the manager.

“He’s had to wait for his chance but certainly took it on Saturday with his play and his goal.

“When you have a few guys injured it gives that opportunity for players to come into the side like that and get the jersey.

“That’s what happens in football.

“I thought Jordan Piggott was brilliant as well along with Jonathan Page.

“Things are going along nicely for us just now and when you think that we still have four or five guys to come back in, it’s exciting and gives us something to look forward to.”

East Fife went in a goal behind at the break, with Bobby Linn’s opener giving Arbroath the lead.

But with the wind behind them in the second 45, it was always going to be a clichéd game of two halves.

Young added :”We spoke about the conditions and how they’d play a part.

“The wind was almost as bad as it can be up at Gayfield.

“They had the lead but hadn’t put us under too much pressure and we’d coped well.”

Young said the club intends to appeal Kyle Wilkie’s red card so he may be available for Saturday’s game.