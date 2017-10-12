Fit and ready to fire again

It may not have been a game which will go down in the history books as a classic, but Darren Young got what he wanted from Saturday’s Fife Cup tie.

Due to the international break and Irn-Bru Cup fixtures, most teams were left idle on Saturday.

But Young, and Cowdenbeath boss Billy Brown, were keen to avoid any cobwebs and rustiness and penned in a first round encounter.

For the Methil manager, who has been hit by a string of injuries to key players from the minute he walked in the door, it was a chance to both rest some and get much needed game time in others as the first quarter of the league campaign comes to a close.

Amongst those back in action were club skipper Kevin Smith, who played for over an hour, while Mark Lamont, Ross Mutch, Kyle Wilson, Kyle Wilkie and Ryan Goodfellow all played a good part in the 1-0 defeat.

Apart from the end result, it was a positive weekend for Young.

He said: “We have a few boys who haven’t been playing so it was good to get some game time into them.

“That was the main thing for us, to make seven or eight changes and give those guys a chance to put themselves in the shop window and try to get a place in the team.

“And it gave a couple of others a chance to rest for the weekend and let their injuries heal.

“Kevin was feeling a bit stiff on Sunday but that was the be expected.

“I was happy with what we got out of him in the game and he showed his quality when he was on the park.”

East Fife resume their League One campaign on Saturday when Albion Rovers pay a visit to Methil.

Brian Kerr’s side have been picking up plaudits for their results so far this season, the side sitting pretty in third.

They also inflicted a first league defeat of the year on Barry Smith’s leaders Raith Rovers before the international break.

But for all of that, Albion sit just three points ahead of an East Fife side of which Young reckons the best is yet to come.

Targets were set at the start of the season, and three points at the weekend would see the Methil men achieve what they set out to do at the beginning of the campaign despite the various injuries the club has had to compete against.

“We want to be in the play-offs at the end of the season and to get there you normally need around 50 odd points,” said the boss.

“So you’re looking at around 15 points per quarter and if we win on Saturday we’ve achieved that and hit the target.

“I’m looking forward to the game and obviously Albion Rovers are my old club.

“It’s a good chance for us to get the three points but I still don’t think we’ve had a settled side this season or been able to put out our strongest 11.

“It’s great to know we have guys coming back to full fitness and pushing for a place.”

Jonathan Page, sent off before the international break at Ayr United, is suspended for the match.

• The East Fife Supporters Club has organised a quiz night at Bayview.

The quiz will start at the ground at 7pm on October 27 with teams of up to six players invited.