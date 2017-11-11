Forfar 2-0 East Fife

With almost an hour of this game played, there was nothing between these two sides.

But within the space of a few minutes, the Fifers found themselves two goals down and staring defeat in the face.

It was tough on Darren Young's side who, like they had done seven days previous against Raith Rovers, dominated large parts of the game.

Crucially, though, there were further similarities with the Rovers match as East Fife failed to really test Marc McCallum in the Fofar goal.

It's positive for the Fifers that over the past two away games they've been able to impose themselves on their hosts.

At the moment what's missing is that bit of creativity to unlock the opposition defence and get their noses in front.

Kyle Wilkie's absence through suspension is clearly being felt and his return next weekend when the side travels to Clyde in the Scottish Cup is a massive plus.

Forfar may have gone into the game second from bottom in League One but the arrival of Jim Weir as manager has clearly given the side a boost.

They started the game well and Scott Lochhead crashed his drive into the side netting with just a couple of minutes on the clock.

The Fifers were penned into their own half but almost scored the opener against the run of play when Nathan Flanagan burst up the park and tried his luck with a drive which McCallum tipped over the bar.

The effort signaled a swing in the game and East Fife went on the camp themselves in the Forfar half.

Mark Docherty, who dragged himself up off his sick bed to play, tried his luck more than once from range but failed to find the back of the net.

It was a pleasing first half from the Fifers but there was no such joy in the second.

The story of the second half really was two terrific deliveries from Forfar and two equally as impressive finishes.

The first came from Jamie Bain whose clipped cross into the box was perfect for Eddie Malone and he glanced his header beyond Mark Hurst and into the top corner.

Forfar went two goals up when Dylan Easton's delivery was met first time by Michael Travis and his right footed volley was well out of Hurst's reach.

With a healthy cushion to rest on, Forfar retreated into their own half and defended the lead like any side would do.

Kevin Smith was introduced from the bench and he almost pulled one back straight away but his header was booted off the line.

The Fifers stayed on the front foot as they tried to get back into the game but for all their possession they just couldn't find that killer pass.

Boss Darren Young said: "We felt we had a good first half and looked comfortable in possession.

"Flanagan was getting at them and we had a few opportunities which we didn't take.

"We're just missing that bit right at the end in the final third to go and kill teams off.

"They had a couple of shots from distance but we were comfortable.

"Then low and behold the first time they're in our half in the second half we lose one.

"It's frustrating because the players work so hard and do so well at training - I can't fault their effort.

"We went with the two wingers in Mark Lamont and Nathan Flanagan and I felt it worked but when it comes down to it if you don't score goals you're not going to win."