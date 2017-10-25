Former East Fife forward given two year ban

Former East Fife striker Jamie Insall has been banned from sport for two years after failing a drug test.

Insall, part of the League Two winning side, was on loan from parent club Hibernian when he tested positive for a metabolite of a prohibited substance, namely benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine), following an in-competition test on 11 March 2017.

The striker was charged with an ADRV pursuant to Article 2.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules – “Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample.”

In his defence, Insall claimed the substance was not ingested intentionally, but inadvertently in a social situation.

UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: “Regardless of how it got there, every athlete is solely responsible for what is in their system and must adhere to the strict liability principle.

“They must ensure that they take the appropriate steps to manage the risk at all times.”

The player is banned from all sport from 31 March 2017 until midnight on 30 March 2019.