Full-time football is not for me

Jonathan Page insists he’d turn down a return to full-time football if it was offered to him after he was named the Ladbrokes League One Player of the Month.

The 26-year-old defender was a crucial cog in the Bayview side’s run of four consecutive wins in December, with the club managing to concede just one goal along the way.

Page’s form of late has certainly been eye-catching, but the former Hamilton and Motherwell player has no interest in a seeking a full-time club. Speaking to Ladbrokes News, he said: “I enjoyed being a full-time footballer at the clubs I was at, but I didn’t feel it was for me.

“I’ve had a few experiences of part-time football – once at Stirling Albion a good few years ago, and obviously, the last couple of years with East Fife.

“I’ve found it much more enjoyable and that’s what I want to continue doing in the future.

“For me, I find myself looking forward to my football at East Fife more than I did when I was full-time.

“It might be because I’m playing a lot more regularly as a part-time player, and that might just go hand-in-hand with how much I’ve enjoyed it. All I can say is that my time at East Fife has been great.

“Enjoying your football is the most important thing. It’s a lot harder to play to your potential if you’re not enjoying it. I certainly want to make sure I enjoy it for the rest of my career.”

After scooping his Ladbrokes Player of the Month accolade, Page praised manager Barry Smith, who was also named Ladbrokes Manager of the Month for December.

He added: “It’s always nice to get recognition.

“It’s not what we’re in it for, but it’s an indicator of the team doing well which is obviously the most important thing and this has come on the back of a few good results, so it’s definitely a positive thing.

“He’s only been in a short period, but from what I’ve seen I’ve been really impressed.

“We’ve been organised, the training has been fantastic and I know the other boys have been enjoying it.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt that if he gets the success here at East Fife, he’ll have bigger clubs coming in for him.

“We’ve started to get a little bit of luck that we didn’t have earlier in the season, but he’s instilled a confidence and obviously we’ve conceded just one goal in five games which shows the defensive improvement and how we’ve made ourselves harder to beat.

“I think it should also be said that he’s carried on the good work done by Gary Naysmith before him.”