Happy to be back at Bayview

East Fife are benefitting from a growing reputation as being a solid breeding ground for the nation’s top young players.

Over the past couple of seasons Hibs, Falkirk and St Johnstone are amongst the sides keen to send their young talent out on loan to Fife to help develop their game.

The full-time clubs have a confidence in East Fife’s coaching and training methods, knowing their players are in the best possible hands.

Saints in particular have developed a good relationship with the side with Mark Hurst, Greg Hurst and Jason Kerr all sent out to Bayview over the past couple of years.

Goalkeeper Hurst returned to Methil on transfer deadline day with Saints boss Tommy Wright keen to let him gain further crucial first team experience.

Hurst said: “We know East Fife are a good team who play good football and have top facilities as well.

“Jason and Greg have both been sent out here as well.

“I’ll be training Tuesdays and Thursday nights with East Fife and Monday, Tuesday and Friday with St Johnstone.”