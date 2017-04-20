Juniors in talks with East Fife over possible groundshare

Junior side Kennoway Star Hearts are in talks with East Fife over a possible ground share at Bayview next season.

The East Premier League leaders are hoping to make use of the Methil stadium’s new astroturf pitch that is due to be in place for the start of next season.

KSH, who were formed in 2013 following a merger of amateur outfits Star Hearts and Kennoway AFC, currently play their home matches at Treaton Park in Star of Markinch.

They completed their league campaign on Saturday with a 4-1 win at Whitburn which guarantees them a promotion play-off place at worst, although they will earn automatic promotion to the Superleague if either Forfar West End or Sauchie fail to catch them in their remaining games in hand.

KSH manager Alex Davidson said: “We’re an ambitious wee club, and the ambition is to play Superleague football.

“We’re in talks with East Fife about ground-sharing with them next season once they get the new astroturf.

“We’ve still to reach a final agreement on that.

“The proposal is to either share their dressing rooms or put portacabins in.”

KSH still has 11 years left on the lease at Treaton Park and would intend to use the ground for development sides.

“We’d be looking to start a KSH amateur side, and maybe a couple of youth sides,” Davidson said. “Regardless what happens, we need to honour the lease and maintain the park to a decent standard.”