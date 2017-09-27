Learning all the time at Fife

Ross Mutch says he’s getting all the support in the world as he aims to make his mark at Bayview.

The highly rated striker has been a pretty consistent part of Darren Young’s first team squad this season, making most of his appearances in the black and gold from the bench.

He’s been quite content to bide his time and wait his chance, and told the Mail that everything is in place at the club to help him muscle into the starting XI.

At the weekend the 18-year-old was given the final quarter of an hour by boss Young as the Methil men closed out a 3-0 win against Forfar Athletic at Bayview.

Mutch said: “Things are going good.

“I wasn’t in the squad over the past couple of weekends but that just makes me want to fight harder in training and give it my all.

“It’s great to be around the boys, they help me every week with my defending and attacking.

“I feel I’m getting better and hopefully I’ll get more game time over the season.

“Hopefully I’ll get good training sessions in me this week and be part of the squad for Ayr.”