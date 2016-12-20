Loan is working out for me

Kevin O’Hara says he’s getting the very best out of his loan spell at East Fife.

O’Hara, on loan from Falkirk, netted the Fifers’ crucial second goal at the weekend as the Methil men shrugged off Peterhead 2-0.

Primarily a striker, the teenager has been called on to help East Fife out on the left side of the park due to Kevin Smith’s current injury.

And it’s a role the loanee is happy to take up as he looks to better his game.

He said: “I’ve always been told from a young age that you can’t just play in the one position.

“You have to adapt.

“That’s why I’ve come out on loan, to learn the game.

“It was good for me and East Fife that I got my goal but also for the manager at Falkirk to show I can do it in a league game and not just development games.”

The win made it three on the trot for a clearly confident East Fife.

“All the boys are buzzing,” said the forward.

“The training has been great with the new gaffer coming in.

“If we beat Stenny we can move up to fifth which shows how we’ve kicked on.”