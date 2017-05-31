Motherwell 1-0 East Fife Ladies

East Fife travelled to Ravenscraig to take on Motherwell in the reverse fixture of the sides’ 1-1 draw two weeks ago. Fife travelled without the injured Graham and Smith and a few injury concerns.

Motherwell started the game the brighter of the two sides and were ahead within ten minutes after Fife failed to close down a cross from the left and found the wide right coming across Dickson to slot the ball in off the post.

Fife had a few good chances in the first half with Skivington bringing the ball down in the box but her shot was well saved, before she knocked the rebound out of the path of Wheatley who had an open goal to roll the ball in to.

Motherwell had one more chance before half time when the striker pressured Pattison off the ball and rounded Keir in the Fife goal, but Pattison made an amazing recovery to block the shot.

Fife started the second half well and pressed for the equaliser seeing a shot narrowly wide from Newbigging before Guppy smashed the ball off the crossbar.

A further chance fell to Guppy after a Newbigging cross from the right fell to her at the back post but she failed to connect properly with the ball.

Player coach Liz Anderson said: “There are only so many times that I can say that we were unlucky to come out of the game with nothing.

“Our keeper had very little to do today and we lost a goal to slack play.

“We had enough chances to win the game, but we just aren’t clinical enough and these are the small margins at this level.

“We will be ready to go again when league leaders Forfar visit King George next week.”